Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for PG&E Earnings

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PG&E in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,420,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,462,000 after buying an additional 2,151,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after buying an additional 19,317,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,625,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,944,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,643,000 after acquiring an additional 818,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

