Critical Review: FST (KBSX) vs. Its Peers

Profitability
This table compares FST and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FST
|N/A
|N/A
|-8.81%
|FST Competitors
|11.22%
|-48.18%
|1.91%
Volatility and Risk
FST has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s peers have a beta of -0.05, meaning that their average share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares FST and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FST
|$36.50 million
|$430,000.00
|-4.20
|FST Competitors
|$14.15 billion
|$71.35 million
|38.26
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.8% of FST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
FST peers beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
FST Company Profile
FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.
