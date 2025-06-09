Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Health In Tech Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Health In Tech stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. Health In Tech has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Get Health In Tech alerts:

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Health In Tech

Health In Tech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Health In Tech during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Health In Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Health In Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health In Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health In Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.