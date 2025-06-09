Reviewing Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Future FinTech Group -202.56% -97.68% -66.99%

Volatility and Risk

Viper Networks has a beta of -1.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks $30,000.00 90.42 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Future FinTech Group $2.03 million 2.88 -$33.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Viper Networks and Future FinTech Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Viper Networks beats Future FinTech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

