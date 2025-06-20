iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IJR opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

