Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,312,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $251.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.11 and its 200 day moving average is $211.61. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

