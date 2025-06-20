L.M. Kohn & Company Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $346.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.72 and a 200 day moving average of $380.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

