Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6%

UNH opened at $306.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $278.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

