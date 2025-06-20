Home Improvement Stocks To Consider – June 19th

Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s Companies, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in home renovation, repair and maintenance—ranging from big-box retailers (e.g. Home Depot, Lowe’s) and building-materials suppliers to specialty contractors. Their performance tends to track housing-market conditions and consumer spending on upgrades and repairs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.86 and its 200-day moving average is $381.18. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.10. 11,325,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,940,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.22. 6,403,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,923. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,301,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,718. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

