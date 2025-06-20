Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Clg LLC

Clg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Clg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 370.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $500.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $322.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $179.66 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

