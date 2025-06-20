River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $538.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.27 and a 200-day moving average of $544.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

