Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $56,600,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 40.4% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $322.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.66 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

