Advisor Resource Council Has $16.78 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5,358.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368,633 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.