Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases 232 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $346.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.72 and its 200 day moving average is $380.63. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

