Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 961 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,134 shares of company stock valued at $163,760,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $251.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

