Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 500.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its position in Tesla by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 5,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $322.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $179.66 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

