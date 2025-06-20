Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 5th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

