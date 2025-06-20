Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $185.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $187.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

