Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT at $34.95

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.95.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NTLA
Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.