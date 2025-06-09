Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives C$4.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAU. Stifel Canada raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$4.90 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.79. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.92.

In related news, Director David Field sold 93,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total value of C$282,093.00. Also, Director Anu Dhir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$468,000.00. Insiders own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

