QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
QuantaSing Group Stock Performance
Shares of QSG stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.
QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, research analysts predict that QuantaSing Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantaSing Group
About QuantaSing Group
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantaSing Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.