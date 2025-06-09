Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
