PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $120.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $721,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,284,000 after purchasing an additional 807,301 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PVH by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after buying an additional 144,260 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

