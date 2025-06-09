Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,034,059. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,994,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,056,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,795,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,794,000 after buying an additional 164,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,869,000 after buying an additional 2,926,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,725,000 after buying an additional 1,596,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

