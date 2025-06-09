Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$13.94.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

