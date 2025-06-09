RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) versus LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Financial Review

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -96.23% -35.84% -31.86% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $7.03 million 1.42 -$15.94 million ($6.76) -0.29 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 0.08 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares LM Funding America and RocketFuel Blockchain”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LM Funding America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LM Funding America and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LM Funding America beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

