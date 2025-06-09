Waystar (WAY) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Waystar to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Waystar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Waystar alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Waystar Competitors -168.48% -246.80% -16.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waystar and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $975.19 million -$51.33 million 457.33 Waystar Competitors $1.86 billion $24.52 million 13.92

Analyst Ratings

Waystar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Waystar. Waystar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waystar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 2 3.14 Waystar Competitors 597 2301 3902 129 2.51

Waystar currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Waystar’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waystar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Waystar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waystar beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.