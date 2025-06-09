Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDNNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7%

About Boliden AB (publ)

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

