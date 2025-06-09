Head-To-Head Comparison: The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) & Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Crawford & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.27 billion 3.58 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -41.99 Crawford & Company $1.35 billion 0.38 $30.61 million $0.60 17.40

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crawford & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% Crawford & Company 1.55% 22.34% 4.18%

Volatility and Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crawford & Company beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. BRP Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Co. engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property. The Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides third party administration for workers’ compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers, and insurers worldwide. The Crawford Platform Solutions segment is involved in the management of contractor networks and the provision of claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophic losses. The company was founded by Jim Crawford in 1941 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

