Wall Street Zen Upgrades Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Hold

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

OM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Outset Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Outset Medical

Outset Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ OM opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($2.69). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 175.64% and a negative net margin of 112.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at $2,556,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.