Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) vs. NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Head-To-Head Analysis

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NCS Multistage has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 0.00 Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NCS Multistage and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares NCS Multistage and Subsea 7″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $168.70 million 0.46 -$3.15 million $3.22 9.50 Subsea 7 $5.97 billion 0.90 $15.40 million $0.64 27.94

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage. NCS Multistage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NCS Multistage and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage 27.99% 2.60% 2.00% Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98%

Summary

Subsea 7 beats NCS Multistage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCS Multistage



NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Subsea 7



Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

