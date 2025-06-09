Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Color Star Technology Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADD opened at $0.90 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 404,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 77.23% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.