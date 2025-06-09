WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WOW stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 204,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

