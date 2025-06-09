RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $115.48 on Friday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 12,321.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 268,971 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 50,413.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

