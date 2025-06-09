TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get TTEC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Trading Up 0.6%

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. TTEC has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in TTEC by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.