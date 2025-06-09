TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2025

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTECGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. TTEC has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in TTEC by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.