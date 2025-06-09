Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $76.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 156,793 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

