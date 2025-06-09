Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $405.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $373.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.96.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $265.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.