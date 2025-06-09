Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBRK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

Shares of RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,135,919.94. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 331,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,010. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,609 shares of company stock worth $47,450,968 over the last three months. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 1,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,319 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

