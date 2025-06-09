J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $134.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.