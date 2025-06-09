Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIRD
Allbirds Stock Performance
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.43% and a negative return on equity of 65.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,817.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,928.80. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allbirds by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Allbirds by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allbirds
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.