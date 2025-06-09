Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.69. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.43% and a negative return on equity of 65.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,817.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,928.80. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allbirds by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Allbirds by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

