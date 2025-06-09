Wall Street Zen Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $20.80 to $18.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

