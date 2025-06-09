Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $179.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $181.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,309.90. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,229,840. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,642,157 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

