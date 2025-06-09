Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $384.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.87. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

