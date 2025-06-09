Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.29.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

