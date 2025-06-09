Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.81. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

