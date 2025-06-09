Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.29.

Shares of OSK opened at $109.42 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

