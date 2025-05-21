Q2 Earnings Estimate for Nokia Oyj Issued By Zacks Research

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 2,505.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 702,279 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 58,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

