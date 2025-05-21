PharVision Advisers LLC Takes $432,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,667 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after buying an additional 2,437,868 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CRH by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,472,000 after buying an additional 1,978,225 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 931.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,977,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

