Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

