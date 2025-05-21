UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,343 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 1.02% of Roper Technologies worth $567,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $578.21 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

